Sakshi Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi applies for arms licence citing threat to life

Sakshi Dhoni's application was submitted to the Ranchi District Magistrate's office which forwarded the same to Argora Police Station.

Photo Credit: Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram

Ranchi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi has applied for an arms licence citing threat to her life. She has asked the authorities in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to grant her a licence for either a pistol or a 0.32 bore revolver, arguing she stays alone at home most of the time.

In her application, Sakshi Dhoni claimed that she has to go out alone for personal work in Ranchi and she fears for her life. So she should be granted an arms licence immediately following which she can procure a weapon to ensure her protection, her application reads. The application was submitted to the Ranchi District Magistrate's office which forwarded the same to Argora police station.

Argora police station in its report stated that there is no case or complaint against Sakshi Dhoni after which the application was sent to Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey who forwarded the same to the City Superintendent of Police and then to the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Dhoni, too, had been granted an arms licence by the Ranchi district administration in 2010. He had bought a 9 mm pistol after getting the arms licence. The former Indian cricket team captain's application for an arms licence was sent by the Ranchi district administration to the Union Home Ministry which had approved the petition.

Dhoni was asked to submit a character certificate to the Ranchi district administration in 2008 when he had applied for the arms licence.

The former India captain is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the upcoming England tour. According to PTI, Dhoni faced hundreds of deliveries with 70 percent being throw-downs.

He took the YoYo test on June 15 with other limited-overs specialists and had stayed back, perhaps waiting for the hullabaloo around the team to die down before taking the field. On what would have been the fifth day of the Afghanistan Test match (had it not finished in two days), Dhoni walked inside the National Cricket Academy nets team's throw-down expert Raghu and speedster Shardul Thakur in tow.

