Major setback for Sri Lanka as Danushka Gunathilaka ruled out of Asia Cup

Sri Lanka on Thursday suffered a major setback to their Asia Cup plans as opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was ruled out of the tourney. The 27-year old left-hander had suffered a lower-back injury during training.

Left-hander Shehan Jayasuriya, 27, is set to replace Gunathilaka as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, on Monday, the Islanders had suffered another injury blow after Sri Lanka’s Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn from the 16-man squad. Chandimal had injured his finger during a domestic Twenty20 match. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was named as his replacement in the squad.

Five-time Asia Cup champions (ODI format), Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka had last won the tournament in 2014 after beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

