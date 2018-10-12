Man who tried to hug, click selfie with Virat Kohli booked for trespassing

The man who tried to hug Indian Captain Virat Kohli during the first day of the second Test at Hyderabad has been booked for trespassing.

The 19-year-old has been booked for trespassing into the ground at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, news agency ANI reported.

The man tried to hug the Indian skipper during the first hour of the match and clicked a selfie with him.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

India is currently playing the second Test match against West Indies in Hyderabad and both the teams will be having an ODI series starting from October 21.

(With Agency Inputs)