Manish Pandey pipped Virat Kohli to top Yo-Yo fitness Test: Report

The Indian team regularly undergoes a series of fitness tests and the BCCI isn't the only body to rely on the 'Yo-Yo' endurance test, as several others including the Australian and England cricket teams, analyse team's fitness using this test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 17:50
PTI

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina's hopes of making a comeback in India's limited overs squad faced a bitter blow after they failed Yo-Yo fitness Test ahead of squad selection, while Manish Pandey's name came out on top ahead of skipper Virat Kohli.

The Indian team regularly undergoes a series of fitness tests and the BCCI isn't the only body to rely on the 'Yo-Yo' endurance test, as several others including the Australian and England cricket teams, analyses team's fitness using this test.

While there is hardly any doubt on Kohli's fitness, several reports claimed that it wasn't the Indian captain but Manish Pandey who aced the Yo-Yo Test with a score of 19.2 followed by the 19 by Virat Kohli. 

Earlier, PTI reported that the BCCI has kept 19.5 as the par score for the players. Yuvraj Singh could only manage to 16 which is way below par. The player from the Australian team consistently hit the 21 point mark. However, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manish Pandey are renowned to hit the mark on a regular basis.

"The current team think tank, coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad have made it clear that fitness standards are non-negotiable.

"On an average, the Australian cricketers score 21 in Yo-Yo test. Here Virat, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey regularly hit that score while others are either touching 19.5 or is hitting above that score," a BCCI official, who cannot come on record, had told PTI.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaIndia ODI squadYo-Yo testManish PandeyVirat KohliYuvraj SinghSuresh Rainacricket news

