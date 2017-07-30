Mann Ki Baat:​ I am happy how India took pride in the team's accomplishment in ICC Women's World Cup, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to his 34th edition of Mann ki Baat, to heap praise on the Indian Women's Cricket Team and their phenomenal ride to ICC World Cup Final, at Lord's. He, in fact, expressed his happiness in the manner in which the citizens of India extended their arms of support towards Mithali Raj and her pack of Blues.

Team India, despite not being favourites as the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, held at England, defied all odds to reach their second World Cup final. Mithali Raj-led side had in fact crumbled down the mighty Australians in the semi-final round, riding on a breathtaking innings from vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

With ample hope on their shoulders, the Women in Blue headed to the home of cricket, Lord's to play against hosts England, the team they had earlier defeated during the group stage encounter. But they failed to emulate the same as England went on to win their fourth World Cup title.

Despite India's failure to clinch their maiden title, Mithali Raj and her army stood as an example to 1.2 billion Indians, a hope, an inspiration and that is what PM Narendra Modi felt.

PM Modi started off with, "I congratulate the Indian Women's cricket team for giving their best in the World Cup finals. They won the heart of 125 crore Indians."

During his weekly Mann ki Baat episode, today, PM remembered incidents from the past where people had vented out their anger over Team India's defeat in the finals or in some other important encounters.

"In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can't win some people don't even respect basic decencies," Modi said.

And one would surely remember what the streets of India turned out to be after Sourav Ganguly's men succumbed to a failure to the eventual champions Australia in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. However, no such things were observed after India's defeat at Lord's, last Sunday and that is what made PM Modi happy

"The way India supported the women's cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team's accomplishment," he concluded.

The Prime Minister had earlier met the team personally soon after they landed in New Delhi. There was a huge reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel where the PM sat to discuss with Mithali Raj and her women and then, of course, a photo session.