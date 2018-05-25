Mark Ramprakash takes on England Lions job as Andy Flower stands in for Andrew Strauss

London: Mark Ramprakash will coach the second-string England Lions against India A and West Indies A now that Andy Flower is standing in for England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss.

Flower, an ex-England first-team coach who had been in charge of the Lions, has temporarily taken over from Strauss while the former Test captain supports his wife during the latest stage of her treatment for cancer.

Ramprakash, a former England batsman, who will combine his Lions role with that of the senior England team's batting coach.

One of a select group of players to have scored 100 first-class hundreds, Ramprakash will help prepare the Lions for a limited-overs triangular series against their Indian and West Indian counterparts and a subsequent Test against India A.

Former Zimbabwe batsman Flower said Friday: "With taking on additional day-to-day duties following Andrew's extended leave, I wanted to ensure the Lions were adequately supported with a high-quality coach, and we believe that Mark Ramprakash is a perfect replacement to lead the team this summer."