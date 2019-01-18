Mark Wood replaces injured Olly Stone for Windies Tests

England have called up fast bowler Mark Wood to replace injured Olly Stone for their three-match Test series against West Indies, beginning in Bridgetown on January 23.

Stone was ruled out of the upcoming series after sustaining a bone stress injury to his lower back.

Wood, 29, has 12 Test caps for his country, the last of which was earned during a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan at Lord`s last May, in which he picked up two wickets.

He featured regularly for the England Lions during last year`s tour of the United Arab Emirates where they played against Pakistan A.

"I`m really pleased to get the call and I do feel for Olly in these circumstances," the right-arm fast bowler said.

"I`ve put a lot of work into my game when I was away with Lions in the UAE during November and December. My body is good to go. I left the tour of the UAE in a really good place physically," Wood signed off.