हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mark Wood

Mark Wood replaces injured Olly Stone for Windies Tests

Wood featured regularly for the England Lions during last year`s tour of the United Arab Emirates where they played against Pakistan A.

Mark Wood replaces injured Olly Stone for Windies Tests

 England have called up fast bowler Mark Wood to replace injured Olly Stone for their three-match Test series against West Indies, beginning in Bridgetown on January 23. 

Stone was ruled out of the upcoming series after sustaining a bone stress injury to his lower back.

Wood, 29, has 12 Test caps for his country, the last of which was earned during a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan at Lord`s last May, in which he picked up two wickets.

He featured regularly for the England Lions during last year`s tour of the United Arab Emirates where they played against Pakistan A.

"I`m really pleased to get the call and I do feel for Olly in these circumstances," the right-arm fast bowler said.

"I`ve put a lot of work into my game when I was away with Lions in the UAE during November and December. My body is good to go. I left the tour of the UAE in a really good place physically," Wood signed off. 

Tags:
Mark WoodEnglandWest IndiesPakistanCricket

Must Watch