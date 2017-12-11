हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Marriage 'under the Tuscan sun': Reactions to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tying the knot

The announcement comes after Virat Kohli grabbed second position among the batsmen in the recently announced ICC Test Rankings, and he became the first international captain to hit six double centuries in Tests, surpassing Brian Lara's record.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 11, 2017, 21:42 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@AnushkaSharma)

New Delhi: It has finally been confirmed!

Ever since Virat Kohli asked the BCCI for a break in December, speculations have been doing the rounds about his future plans with his lady love Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally tied the know under the Tuscan sun today.

The couple got married in a private ceremony at Tuscany's (Italy) luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto.

Their marriage was earlier revealed by a Filmfare report, which has been reaffirmed by Virat and Anushka's Twitter account.

The wedding reception will take place in the Darbar Hall, of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in Delhi, on 21st December, which will be followed by another reception in Mumbai on 26th December.

Here are some of the reactions from the world cricketing fraternity to their marriage:

