Marriage 'under the Tuscan sun': Reactions to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tying the knot

New Delhi: It has finally been confirmed!

Ever since Virat Kohli asked the BCCI for a break in December, speculations have been doing the rounds about his future plans with his lady love Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally tied the know under the Tuscan sun today.

The couple got married in a private ceremony at Tuscany's (Italy) luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto.

The announcement comes after Virat Kohli grabbed second position among the batsmen in the recently announced ICC Test Rankings, and he became the first international captain to hit six double centuries in Tests, surpassing Brian Lara's record.

Their marriage was earlier revealed by a Filmfare report, which has been reaffirmed by Virat and Anushka's Twitter account.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

The wedding reception will take place in the Darbar Hall, of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in Delhi, on 21st December, which will be followed by another reception in Mumbai on 26th December.

Here are some of the reactions from the world cricketing fraternity to their marriage:

Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma all the best in the new innings of their life #viratanushka #congrats — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 11, 2017

Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life. https://t.co/d1gd5vCkiw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2017

Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe pic.twitter.com/Xnb3APjpTa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017

Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 11, 2017