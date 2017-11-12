Match fixing exists at all levels, says former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis has stated that match-fixing still exist in cricket and urged that collective efforts are required to eradicate the menace.

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction for the 2018 edition, Waqar said that spot-fixing has damaged the image of Pakistan cricket.

"The roots of fixing are very deep. It still exists at all levels so we need to have joint and concerted efforts to eradicate this menace," Waqar said while addressing the media during Islamabad United’s press conference.

Waqar who will be the director of Islamabad United for the third edition, also said that he would do special mentoring of young cricketers regarding spot-fixing.

"My prime task will be to guide the players on and off the field and tell them how to avoid this malpractice as this can easily derail a good career," he said.

Waqar added that he is hopeful of full participation from overseas players, in the forthcoming season, will help the cricket governing board (PCB) revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan hosted World XI for a three-match T20I series which was followed by a lone T20I against Sri Lanka.

"With Sri Lanka coming to Lahore, and before that the World XI series and the final of the PSL – that all changed conceptions about Pakistan though we still need to convince the foreign players to tour us and not fear about security," he concluded.