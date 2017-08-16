Matthew Hayden wins hearts by posting English version of India's National Anthem on Independence Day

New Delhi: A host of cricketers including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and former greats of the game like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag extended Independence Day greetings but one wish came all the way from Australia as well, with Matthew Hayden posting an English version of India's National Anthem while wishing his Indian fans.

Soaked in patriotism, Indian marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating all across the country.

While several celebrities proudly took to social media websites to wish their fans and followers, a happy 71st Independence Day, Mathew Hayden's message received immense praise from Indian followers.

May the ruler of the hearts of all people,

Dispenser of India's fortune.

Whose name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh,

Gujarat, and Maratha,

Of the Dravida, and Odisha and Bengal.

Whose name echoes in the Himalayas

Whoe name mingles in the music of the

Yamuna and Ganga

And whose name is chanted by

the waves of the Indian sea

'May He bless you and protect you.

May He smile on you and be gracious to you.

May he show you his favour and give you his piece.'

Now and forevermore.

Amen. -- Hayden tweeted.

Happy Independence Day India pic.twitter.com/JK2PoAHt12 — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) August 15, 2017

Indian fans were overwhelmed by Hayden's precious message and showered love to the former Aussie great in return.

Patriotic fervour gripped the nation as people from across states and Union territories came together to celebrated the occasion underlining the spirit of unity in diversity.