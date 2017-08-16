close
Matthew Hayden wins hearts by posting English version of India's National Anthem on Independence Day

Soaked in patriotism, Indian marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating all across the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 10:38
Matthew Hayden wins hearts by posting English version of India&#039;s National Anthem on Independence Day
PTI

New Delhi: A host of cricketers including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and former greats of the game like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag extended Independence Day greetings but one wish came all the way from Australia as well, with Matthew Hayden posting an English version of India's National Anthem while wishing his Indian fans.

Soaked in patriotism, Indian marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating all across the country.

While several celebrities proudly took to social media websites to wish their fans and followers, a happy 71st Independence Day, Mathew Hayden's message received immense praise from Indian followers.

May the ruler of the hearts of all people, 
Dispenser of India's fortune. 
Whose name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh, 
Gujarat, and Maratha,
Of the Dravida, and Odisha and Bengal.
Whose name echoes in the Himalayas
Whoe name mingles in the music of the
Yamuna and Ganga
And whose name is chanted by
the waves of the Indian sea

'May He bless you and protect you.
May He smile on you and be gracious to you.
May he show you his favour and give you his piece.'

Now and forevermore.

Amen. -- Hayden tweeted.

Indian fans were overwhelmed by Hayden's precious message and showered love to the former Aussie great in return.

Patriotic fervour gripped the nation as people from across states and Union territories came together to celebrated the occasion underlining the spirit of unity in diversity.

