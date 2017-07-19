'Matured' Ravi Shastri assures to maintain 'fabric of Indian cricket team'

New Delhi: It's a big day in the Indian cricket camp. The newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri sat beside skipper Virat Kohli and answered to the questions posed by expectant reporters.

Hours before team's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka, Shastri found himself probed for the first time since getting the position. Amid the hustle and bustle of pre-tour press conference, the former Team Director spoke about the challenges ahead, and also convinced the gathering and larger Indian cricket fraternity that he will protect the "fabric of Indian cricket".

The 55-year-old had emerged as the obvious choice to replace Anil Kumble, who resigned in an acrimonious manner as the head coach, once he expressed his desire to apply for the post. The news of his expressed desire hit newsstands and social media with cynicism for his assumed or professed cordiality with the skipper.

As things turned out, Shastri not only trumped, but also managed to re-install his coaching team, with Bharat Arun finally getting the role of bowling coach even as the controversy surrounding the offers made two Indian legends – Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan — continue to run on the sidelines.

The whole process, from Kumble's resignation to the confirmation of Shastri and Arun's arrival, has indeed been one testing time for Indian cricket, and for all the stakeholders.

But Shastri was at his usual best when he said that he has "matured".

"I have matured since we last went to Sri Lanka. I feel have matured a lot in the last two weeks," said Shastri at the pre-departure press conference for the series.

Shastri trumped the likes of experienced Tom Moody and fan favourite Virender Sehwag. And his return to the role a year after losing out to Kumble in dramatic way sure raised a lot of eyebrows, with fans wondering, will the former India all-rounder be able to forget that experience.

Then came his answer, with lot of promises. Shastri said that he has moved on from the past, and assured that the fabric of Indian cricket will remain.

"I don't come with any baggage. The team has done exceedingly well in the last three years, they are the people who deserve credit. The Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go. If India are the number one Test team today, it is because of the effort of the players.

"People will come and go. The fabric of Indian cricket will remain," he added.

Indian team left for Sri Lanka today afternoon. It will be a full series, comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a Twenty20. The first Test will start on July 26.

Last time India visited Lanka in 2015, Kohli & Co fought back to win the three-match Test series 2-1. It was a series which pronounced the arrival of Kohli as a leader in world cricket, with some help from Shastri himself.