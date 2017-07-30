May be his opinion has changed, says Mohammad Amir on Rohit Sharma's 'just a normal bowler' comment last year

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir heaped praise on India's Rohit Sharma despite the Indian batsman's assessment of him as a 'normal bowler'.

Amir was Pakistan's chief destructor with the ball as he turned the ICC Champions Trophy final on his side's favour by dismissing India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan within the first 10 overs, at The Oval.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Amir was asked if the dismissal of Rohit carried extra importance for him after the latter's comments rating him as 'just a normal bowler'.

Answering the question, the Pakistani star said that everyone is entitled to his/her opinion and it the last thing he worries about.

"That was his opinion about me and he is entitled to that opinion. Maybe his opinion about me has now changed. But let's get one thing clear, I would never call him an ordinary batsman in fact I would call him an extraordinary batsman. His record for India is superb and I respect him. His opinions about other cricketers are up to him, but with all due respect I never worry about what other cricketers have to say about me."

"It's not my concern at all and I just concentrate on my performances and what I am doing for my team. If I worried about other people's opinions of me that would just cause me stress and that is why I avoid it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, whether it's labelling a cricketer world-class or ordinary; it is up to that individual."

Rohit's comments had come a little more than a year ago after when he talked down the left-arm pacer, who had dismissed the Indian opener in a similarly impressive three-wicket burst at the T20 Asia Cup.

"Stop talking about him already," Rohit had said. "He isn't the only bowler, Pakistan have five other bowlers who are doing well for them.

"There is just so much hype around him, I don't think it is right to give him too much hype after one match. He is good but he needs to prove it over and over again.

"Now people are comparing him to Wasim Akram and all that. He is just a normal bowler, on that given day if he is good, he is good. It is not as if he turns up and blows everyone away."

Amir, in a recently organised chat session on Twiter, was asked to name his favourite current best batsman, to which left-arm pacer wrote "Virat Kohli".

The 25-year-old reiterated his statement by replying to another tweet that asked him who among Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Kohli was the current best batsman. In response, the left-arm pacer wrote, "They all are but personally Virat Kohli."