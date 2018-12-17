हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Mayank Agarwal called up for Test series against Australia: A look at his statistics

Agarwal holds the record of scoring the most runs in a domestic season across all formats of the game which he set during the 2017/18 season where he scored 2162 runs in 32 innings, averaging 67.56 runs per innings. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal was on Monday called in as a replacement for Prithvi Shaw who was ruled out of the Test series against Australia after sustaining an ankle injury during a tour game. Let's take a look at his statistics as well as the records held by the batsman over the course of his career. 

Agarwal, a domestic run machine, holds the record of scoring the most runs in a domestic season across all formats of the game which he set during the 2017/18 season where he scored 2162 runs in 32 innings, averaging 67.56 runs per innings.

Not only this, he was also the only batsman to score more than 1000 runs in the Ranji Trophy during the same season, accumulating 1160 runs in 13 innings at an average of 105.45     

The 27-year-old has so far scored 3605 runs in 75 List A matches at an average of 48.71, which includes twelve centuries and 14 half-centuries.

He has further accumulated 3599 runs in 46 first-class matches at an average of 49.98 with eight centuries and 20 half-centuries to his credit.     

The opener was recently a part of the Indian squad for the two match Test series against West Indies at home but did not get an opportunity to feature in the lineup. 

