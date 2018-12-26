Mayank Agarwal registers highest score for Indian Test debutant in Australia

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday became the country's highest run-scorer on Test debut in Australia, when he scored 76 runs on day one of the ongoing 'Boxing Day Test'.

Agarwal smashed eight boundaries and a six during his 161 ball knock, registering a dominant performance against a formidable bowling attack, despite the early dismissal of fellow opener Hanuma Vihari.

The 27-year-old cricketer seemed all set to score a century on debut, but was dismissed in an unlucky manner off a Pat Cummins delivery.

Agarwal attempted to negotiate a short, fiery delivery heading down the leg-side but failed to generate any proper contact, resulting in a slight edge to wicketkeeper Tim Paine who made no mistakes.

The cricketer surpassed Dattu Phadkar, who had previously held the record having scored 51 runs on his debut in Sydney against an Australian side comprising of none other than legendary batsman Don Bradman.

Agarwal, a domestic run machine, holds the record of scoring the most runs in a domestic season across all formats of the game which he set during the 2017/18 season where he scored 2162 runs in 32 innings, averaging 67.56 runs per innings.

Not only this, he was also the only batsman to score more than 1000 runs in the Ranji Trophy during the same season, accumulating 1160 runs in 13 innings at an average of 105.45