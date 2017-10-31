Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mayanti Langer asks for Suresh Raina's WiFi password, Twitter has hilarious suggestions

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 18:35 PM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Sports presenter and cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langer, tweeted a screenshot of the available Wi-Fi networks near her in Kanpur.

Surprisingly, one of the Wi-Fi networks was 'SureshRaina'. 

"Hi @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network?  #Kanpur #IndvNZ," she had tweeted.

There was also a Wi-Fi network named 'Third Umpire' which left Twitterati amused.

Mayanti tweeted the screenshot after the Virat Kohli-led Team India won the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand to win the series 2-1. 

Although Raina did not reply to Mayanti's tweet, twitterati had hilarious reactions to Mayanti's tweets. They advised her to ask the third umpire.

Raina, who has been out of Team India for a long time now, recently told NDTV that he was working hard to earn his place back in the team.

"I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that," he said.

"When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time," the former Chennai Super Kings player said.

There were reports that Raina failed the Yo-Yo Test. Asked about it, Raina replied, "You (the reporters) speak to BCCI."

