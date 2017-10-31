Mayanti Langer asks for Suresh Raina's WiFi password, Twitter has hilarious suggestions

New Delhi: Sports presenter and cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langer, tweeted a screenshot of the available Wi-Fi networks near her in Kanpur.

Surprisingly, one of the Wi-Fi networks was 'SureshRaina'.

"Hi @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network? #Kanpur #IndvNZ," she had tweeted.

There was also a Wi-Fi network named 'Third Umpire' which left Twitterati amused.

Mayanti tweeted the screenshot after the Virat Kohli-led Team India won the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand to win the series 2-1.

Although Raina did not reply to Mayanti's tweet, twitterati had hilarious reactions to Mayanti's tweets. They advised her to ask the third umpire.

Ask his nephew. He deals with such things. :D — Ashwin Natarajan (@ashwin91) October 29, 2017

Jio Dhan dhana dhan — Brijesh_RavaL (@iamrB_srk) October 29, 2017

It's "No short balls please!" — Manish Shaw (@manishS34) October 29, 2017

It is 'ban_yoyo_tests_please' — Tarun (@YearOfMonk) October 29, 2017

Bouncers — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) October 29, 2017

Ha ha. Get it for the 3rd Umpire. :-) — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) October 29, 2017

Try Gracia or priyanka — jiten vij (@jitenvij) October 29, 2017

@ImRaina will be back with a bang soon — Rahul Jeswani (@Rjeswani09) October 29, 2017

Raina, who has been out of Team India for a long time now, recently told NDTV that he was working hard to earn his place back in the team.

"I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that," he said.

"When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time," the former Chennai Super Kings player said.

There were reports that Raina failed the Yo-Yo Test. Asked about it, Raina replied, "You (the reporters) speak to BCCI."