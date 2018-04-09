Fan asked Mayanti Langer out, here's how she replied

New Delhi: In a hilarious turn of events, famous sports presenter Mayanti Langer was asked out by a fan on Twitter on Monday and her reply was bang on. A Twitter user by the name of Fahad Khan complimented her and then asked her out in the sweetest way possible.

“When I see you. I don't mind watching IPL. You are a perfect blend of class & personality. I wish I was influential enough to take you dinner. I don't have words to say how beautiful you are,” Fahad Khan tweeted.

Thank you! My husband and I would love to join you https://t.co/EI9jDGj6Rp — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 9, 2018

Later, Mayanti, who is currently hosting the Indian Premier League said, “Thank you! My husband and I would love to join you.”

For the uninitiated, Mayanti is married to cricketer Stuart Binny. She is known for hosting various sports events like the FIFA, She also hosted 2010 Commonwealth Games held at Delhi along with presenter Charu Sharma and 2011 Cricket World Cup held in India