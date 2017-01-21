Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by 1 run in final over including 2 sixes, 3 wickets and 4 wides - Watch

New Delhi: Melbourne Renegades had set a target of 200 from Brisbane Heat after an inspiring knock of 64 off 40 by Brendon McCullum. Brisbane required 18 runs from the final over but despite hitting consecutive sixes in the first two balls, the result went in Melbourne's favour.

Here's how the over proceeded:-

Ball 1: Wide

Ball 2: Six

Ball 3: Six

Ball 4: Wicket

Ball 5: Wide

Ball 6: Run out

Ball 7: Wide

Ball 8: Dot ball

Ball 9: Wide + wicket

Here's a video of the final over:-

The bizarre result in of final deliver ended one of the strangest final overs of BBL06 as Brisbane, who needed 5 runs from the last 4 balls lost the match by 2 runs after being bowled out in the final over.