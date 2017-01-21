Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by 1 run in final over including 2 sixes, 3 wickets and 4 wides - Watch
Brisbane required 18 runs from the final over but despite hitting consecutive sixes in the first two balls, the result went in Melbourne's favour.
New Delhi: Melbourne Renegades had set a target of 200 from Brisbane Heat after an inspiring knock of 64 off 40 by Brendon McCullum. Brisbane required 18 runs from the final over but despite hitting consecutive sixes in the first two balls, the result went in Melbourne's favour.
Here's how the over proceeded:-
Ball 1: Wide
Ball 2: Six
Ball 3: Six
Ball 4: Wicket
Ball 5: Wide
Ball 6: Run out
Ball 7: Wide
Ball 8: Dot ball
Ball 9: Wide + wicket
Here's a video of the final over:-
The bizarre result in of final deliver ended one of the strangest final overs of BBL06 as Brisbane, who needed 5 runs from the last 4 balls lost the match by 2 runs after being bowled out in the final over.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened