#MeToo

#MeToo: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhury questions COA's investigation in Johri case

The COA had urged Johri, who joined BCCI as CEO in 2016 to provide proper explanation and a statement with regard to the sexual harassment allegations filed against him. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhury has written to the Committee of Administrators (COA) questioning the investigations being carried out in sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri by a 3-member committee. 

According to ANI, Choudhury has termed the actions of the COA as "failing to inspire confidence" in his letter. He further elaborated stating that the case should have been referred at the first stage to an independent committee, slamming further delay in taking measures despite submission of an "explanation" by the COA.       

Johri has been accused of indulging in improper behaviour with women during his previous tenure at Discovery Channel where he was involved as the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific. 

The COA had urged Johri, who joined BCCI as CEO in 2016 to provide proper explanation and a statement with regard to the sexual harassment allegations filed against him. 

He was also accused of sexual assault by a prospective candidate during his tenure with Discovery following the recent uproar with regard to the ​#MeToo movement. The victim accused Johri of taking her to his place, citing it as the place where "the final part" of an interview would be taking place.  

#MeTooBCCI CEO Rahul JohriBCCICOAVinod Rai

