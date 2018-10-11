हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#MeToo: Lasith Malinga accused of assaulting woman at IPL

Indian singer Chinmayi Sripaada accused cricketer Lasith Malinga of assaulting a woman during an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. 

Indian singer Chinmayi Sripaada accused cricketer Lasith Malinga of assaulting a woman during an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. 

Adding to the #MeToo campaign, Sripaada took to Twitter and narrated the incident.  

"I`d like to remain anonymous. A few years back when I was in Mumbai, I was looking for my friend in the hotel we were staying in. I bumped into a very famous Sri Lankan cricketer during the IPL season who said my friend was in his room," the famous singer`s post read.

"I go in and she`s not. He then pushed me in the bed and proceeded to climb onto my face. Mind you I`m tall and about same body weight & I couldn`t fight him back. I closed my eyes and mouth but he used my face. Then the hotel staff knocked on the door to replenish the bar which he went to open the door. I quickly ran into the washroom, washed my face and left as soon as the hotel staff left. I was humiliated. I knew people would say that you knowingly went to his room, he`s famous, you wanted it or worse you deserve it," the post further read.

Sripaada, 34, did not mention the name of her friend. 

Malinga is one of Sri Lanka`s greatest bowlers with 306 ODI wickets and 90 T20I wickets.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by at least five women who had earlier worked with him.

The accusations by women journalists against their former boss has led the Opposition to demand the expulsion of Akbar from this ministerial post.

On October 10, an Indian flight attendant had accused Sri Lanka`s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga of sexually harassing her.

(With IANS Inputs)

