#MeToo

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of sexual harassment.

#MeToo: Suspend BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, six Cricket associations write to CoA

MUMBAI: Six state Cricket associations have written to Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) demanding suspension of the Board's CEO Rahul Johri in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

According to ANI, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana Cricket Associations have written to BCCI's CoA demanding suspension of Rahul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Six state cricket associations have asked Vinod Rai - the chairman of the CoA -  to either act on the allegations or explain the process in place to deal with them.

In their letter, the six state cricket bodies have demanded that Johri should be suspended till the investigation against him is over.

Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General, has been under pressure to investigate allegations that Johri behaved improperly with women colleagues in his time at Discovery Channel, before his employment at BCCI, and subsequently, with an unnamed employee of the BCCI.

The CoA had earlier asked Johri to give an explanation over the sexual harassment allegations made against him. 

Johri has been accused of sexual assault by a female author in the latest case of the #MeToo movement in cricket.

Johri, who was the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific, before joining the BCCI as CEO in 2016, was accused of seeking sexual favour by offering a job opportunity to the victim. 

Johri was named in a Twitter post by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handl@PedestianPoet

The victim levelled allegations against Johri saying he had taken her to his place where he said 'the final part' of an interview would take place. 

(With Agency inputs)

#MeToo BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Cricket associations BCCI COA Vinod Rai

