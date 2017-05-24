close
MI captain Rohit Sharma went through 'hardest six months of his life`, claims wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit, 30, entered the cash-rich tournament after a four-month injury break.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 22:46
MI captain Rohit Sharma went through &#039;hardest six months of his life`, claims wife Ritika Sajdeh

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma, who helped Mumbai Indians to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title last Sunday, was probably living the hardest months of his life, according to his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Congratulating the team on their record third title, Sajdeh shared a picture of her with Rohit on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the post, she wrote, "It's not just because you captained your team to yet another IPL title but the fact that I've seen you go through possibly the hardest 6 months of your life and come out stronger, faster and more determined than ever. You're the strongest person I know and I am so so so proud of you. Congratulations to you and all your boys on bringing the cup back home."

Rohit, 30, entered the cash-rich tournament after a four-month injury break and was out of action since November 2016. But despite, personal struggle, he rose to the occasion, leading the to a sensational campaign.

In the final, they won a last-ball thriller against Rising Pune Supergiant by a single run.

He will be seen in action in the next month's ICC Champions Trophy, where India will be defending their title. Rohit is expected to open India's batting innings with Shikhar Dhawan.

India start their title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Rohit SharmaMumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueIPLRitika Sajdehcricket news

