MI, SRH and CSK engage in hilarious banter on Twitter

It all kicked off when the Mumbai Indians responded to a tweet by Hardik Pandya which contained an image of the cricketer, his brother Krunal Pandya and Windies player Kieron Pollard. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

With the player auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 all set to take place soon, franchises on Tuesday engaged in hilarious banter on Twitter over the side which enjoys the best all-rounder trio. 

It all kicked off when the Mumbai Indians responded to a tweet by Hardik Pandya which contained an image of the cricketer, his brother Krunal Pandya and Windies player Kieron Pollard. 

"Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait," read the tweet. 

The Sun Risers Hyderabad had the perfect response in store, with a picture of all-rounders Muhammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan, a message which said: "The wait is over!" 

However, the Mumbai Indians made a stunning comeback by posting an image of their three IPL trophies over the years, along with a thinly veined taunt at their lack of success in comparison.

“The wait goes on,” as the Mumbai Indians signed off drawing appreciation from Hardik Pandya. 

The Chennai Super Kings, jumped in at this stage, tweeting a post containing three images of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hailing him as the perfect all-rounder trio.      

The IPL 2019 player auction is expected to take place on December 16 in Goa.  

