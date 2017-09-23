close
Michael Bevan volunteers to rescue struggling Australian batsmen

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 19:26
Michael Bevan volunteers to rescue struggling Australian batsmen
Twitter/ Cricket.com.au

New Delhi: It is a country that has produced the greatest ODI batsmen. Among them Michael Bevan. But the current Australian team is a far cry from the days of old. Its ODI record on the road is woeful, having lost the last 10 games.

The biggest reason for this poor show has been the frequent batting collapses and with the exception of David Warner and Steve Smith, all other batsmen have struggled for any consistency.

Now Bevan has volunteered to help the Aussie batsmen and he tweeted to say as much. Bevan wrote, “@CricketAus would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach -where do I apply?”

Australia will be playing the third ODI in Indore and need to comeback hard in the series where they are 2-0 down. The third match will be played on Sunday and the Aussies need to win all the three remaining games to win the series.

