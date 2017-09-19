Michael Clarke hopes to see MS Dhoni play in 2023 World Cup

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Tuesday claimed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in his prime, and the wicketkeeper-batsman can be part of India's 2023 World Cup plans.

Dhoni has time and again proved that he is an irreplaceable player for India, even as Virat Kohli & Co continue to prepare for the upcoming 2019 ICC World Cup, to be held in England.

Many have thought that Dhoni has lost his relevance, but the 36-year-old proved his doubters wrong by playing match winning knocks and leading the team from behind the stumps. He is still one of the best wicket-keepers around. Helping his cause is his extremely fit body.

"Don't ask me whether he will play in the 2019 World Cup. He will play in 2023," Clarke said in one light-hearted statement.

Clarke was here to present Don Bradman's bat, that the legend used in India's first tour of Australia in 1948, to the Fanattic Sports Museum.

Dhoni will be 38 in 2019, and it will be almost impossible for the Ranchi stalwart to play in the 2023 tournament. But like in case of many other legends, wishfull thinking will help Dhoni's fans hope for a miracle and see their beloved player play as long as possible.

It's worth noting that head coach Ravi Shastri all but confirmed Dhoni's place in Indida's squad for the 2019 World Cup. Shastri asserted that Dhoni has both fitness and current form on his side and that the team will need him in the next ODI World Cup. He even said that the team management cannot even think of removing the former India captain considering his present form.

In the ODI series opener against Australia in Chennai, Dhoin played one his best innings after India found themselves in a precarious position, having already lost five wickets for 87 runs. Dhoni resurrected the innings with Hardik Pandya. He scored 79 runs as India set a 282-run target for the Aussies.

India eventually won the match by 26 runs via D/L method. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)