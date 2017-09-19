close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Michael Clarke hopes to see MS Dhoni play in 2023 World Cup

Dhoni will be 38 in 2019, and it will be almost impossible for the Ranchi stalwart to play in the 2023 World Cup. But like in case of many other legends, wishful thinking will help Dhoni's fans hope for a miracle and see their beloved player play as long as possible.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 19:40
Michael Clarke hopes to see MS Dhoni play in 2023 World Cup

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Tuesday claimed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in his prime, and the wicketkeeper-batsman can be part of India's 2023 World Cup plans.

Dhoni has time and again proved that he is an irreplaceable player for India, even as Virat Kohli & Co continue to prepare for the upcoming 2019 ICC World Cup, to be held in England.

Many have thought that Dhoni has lost his relevance, but the 36-year-old proved his doubters wrong by playing match winning knocks and leading the team from behind the stumps. He is still one of the best wicket-keepers around. Helping his cause is his extremely fit body.

"Don't ask me whether he will play in the 2019 World Cup. He will play in 2023," Clarke said in one light-hearted statement.

Clarke was here to present Don Bradman's bat, that the legend used in India's first tour of Australia in 1948, to the Fanattic Sports Museum.

Dhoni will be 38 in 2019, and it will be almost impossible for the Ranchi stalwart to play in the 2023 tournament. But like in case of many other legends, wishfull thinking will help Dhoni's fans hope for a miracle and see their beloved player play as long as possible.

It's worth noting that head coach Ravi Shastri all but confirmed Dhoni's place in Indida's squad for the 2019 World Cup. Shastri asserted that Dhoni has both fitness and current form on his side and that the team will need him in the next ODI World Cup. He even said that the team management cannot even think of removing the former India captain considering his present form.

In the ODI series opener against Australia in Chennai, Dhoin played one his best innings after India found themselves in a precarious position, having already lost five wickets for 87 runs. Dhoni resurrected the innings with Hardik Pandya. He scored 79 runs as India set a 282-run target for the Aussies.

India eventually won the match by 26 runs via D/L method. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

MS DhoniIndia vs AustraliaMichael Clarke2023 Cricket World Cupcricket news

From Zee News

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain prevented from boarding flight to South Africa
cricket

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain prevented from boarding flig...

Michael Clarke urges Steve Smith to buckle up, says Kolkota ODI will decide the series
cricket

Michael Clarke urges Steve Smith to buckle up, says Kolkata...

India vs Australia: Adam Zampa hopes to exact revenge against Hardik Pandya in next match
cricket

India vs Australia: Adam Zampa hopes to exact revenge again...

Sri Lanka Cricket gets new selectors ahead of Pakistan series
cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket gets new selectors ahead of Pakistan seri...

England vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live score, live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live score, live streaming...

No practice for India due to bad weather; Aussies utilise indoor facility ahead of Kolkata ODI
cricket

No practice for India due to bad weather; Aussies utilise i...

India women beat Belgium junior men&#039;s team 4-3
Other Sports

India women beat Belgium junior men's team 4-3

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Steve Smith from dressing room over failed DRS referral
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Steve Smith from dressing room ove...

&#039;Ghumane waala daal&#039;: Stump mic reveals how MS Dhoni leads Team India from behind
cricket

'Ghumane waala daal': Stump mic reveals how MS Dh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video