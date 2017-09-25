Michael Clarke responds to Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Australian batting

New Delhi: Following Australia's poor run in the ongoing five-match ODI series where the once formidable cricket team are facing a 0-3 drubbing on Indian soil, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to ask former Aussie Michael Clarke to step forth with the willow and help his team out. And Clarke, on Monday, replied to the tweet.

One big reason for Team Australia's defeat in all the three ODI matches played uptill now in the series has been largely due to their dismal batting performance. Skipper Steve Smith had mentioned that right aftre their 26-run defeat in Chennai in a rain-truncated first ODI and then again after their 50-run humiliation at Eden Gardens, last Thursday.

Ergo, the team called forth Aaron Finch for the the must-win Indore encounter. The right-hander notched up his eighth ODI ton, stitched a phenomenal 154-run partnership alongside Smith to give the team a huge relief. But the middle order failed to continue the momentum as the team that was once comfortably looking at 300-plus, ceased at 292-run mark.

Team India chased down the target riding on respective fifties from openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and then from Hardik Pandya. Thus the hosts completed a comprehensive five-wicket victory and took and unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Following the Indore victory, offie Harbhajan tweeted, "Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmen is over I feel. No quality."

And almost after a day, the Aussie replied back saying, "I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box. Aussies have some work to do!"

I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box Aussies have some work to do! https://t.co/DnlTgdWPif — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 25, 2017

Team Australia will now be playing for pride, trying to stop further humilation and come out of their winless streak when they head to Bengaluru for the fourth ODI, on September 28.