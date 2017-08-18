Michael Clarke warns Australia ahead of India ODI series

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Friday warned Steve Smith & Co ahead of their upcoming limited-overs' series in India. He said that, it's almost impossible to beat the Virat Kohli-lead team in India.

"One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough, India are always tough in their own backyard," Clarke said.

Talking about India's recent successes in Test cricket, and the manner in which Kohli has led the team to greater heights, Clarke said this Indian team will continue to rule for some time.

"I haven't played for two years, so I haven't played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away.

"Look they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world," he added.

The 36-year-old also hailed Ravichandran Ashwin as one "wonderful bowler", who can take wickets in any series, be it Test or ODI.

Clarke was promoting 'Offbeat Australia', a show to be aired on Living Foodz.

Australia's tour of India begins on September 17 and will go on until October 13. The Aussies have already named both the ODI and T20I squads.

ODI squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

T20I squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.