Milestone-man MS Dhoni practices power-hitting ahead of 300th ODI – Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 13:27
PTI

New Delhi: There's no doubting MS Dhoni's hitting ability which has earned Indian cricket many memorable victories, but could he repeat the same on his 300th One-Day Internatianal? Well, what we can observe from his pre-match practice session is that the crowd at R Premadasa stadium could well see him unleashing fireworks today. (IND vs SL, 4th ODI - Live Blog)

Having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue their winning streak and rub salt on the wounds of the home side when the two teams head into the fourth match in Colombo.

For India, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes for the landmark he achieves today. He is expected to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone encounter.

Here's a look at MSD's special practice session ahead of the historic game:

One of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

With the Virat Kohli-led side comfortably placed to experiment with their playing XIs in the two dead rubbers, there is a possibility of inclusion of two-three new faces in the form of Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Kohli had earlier said that Kedar Jadhav, Pandey and K.L. Rahul would have to contest for the two places in the middle-order.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

MS DhoniDhoni 300th ODIIndia vs Sri LankaDhoni sixescricket news

