Misbah-ul-Haq praises India's consistency at home, akss Pakistan to build stronger domestic structure

New Delhi: After a disastrous performance in the Test series Down Under, Misbah-ul-Haq has been bombarded with criticism, with many fans and former cricketers hinting the he should bring an end to his cricketing career.

As quoted by The Express Tribune, Misbah countered criticism saying, “I was considering retirement a year ago but everyone told me to stay for the tours [against New Zealand and Australia], but now, that we have lost, they are telling me that I should be ashamed of myself and leave cricket.”

Misbah also held special praise for India and the way they dominate at home.

“Look at India! they are number one because no one can beat them in India. They topped Test rankings by playing in their own country. So, no credits should be taken away from Pakistan too.”

“Every team performs well in their home conditions. Like we beat teams in the UAE, Australia and New Zealand beat us in their home conditions. However, it’s not that we never won on a tour. We drew the series against England in their home conditions,” said Misbah.

The 42-year-old then went on to take a dig Pakistan's domestic structure as well which is not producing talent unlike India.

“We are not producing talented players because the domestic structure is flawed,” explained Misbah. “And, meanwhile, if we are producing talent, there is a dearth of grooming them in accordance with international standards.”

In the recent Test outings, Pakistan were outplayed by New Zealand and Australia, 2-0 to the Kiwis and a 3-0 to the Kangaroos, respectively.