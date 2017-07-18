Mission 2019 ICC World Cup: Here's a look at Ravi Shastri-led Team India's complete coaching staff!

New Delhi: Answering weeks-long speculation surrounding India's support staff members, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI), today, announced Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach of Team India until the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Speaking at a press-conference in Mumbai, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhury announced the entire list of the support staff members of the Indian squad.

HEAD COACH: Ravi Shastri

This will be his third stint with the Men in Blue. He had earlier served as an interim coach for about a month, back in 2007, for India's tour of Bangladesh. He returned back in August 2014 as the Team Director. His contract ended two years later, in 2016, after which Anil Kumble was announced as the head coach.

ASSISTANT COACH: Sanjay Bangar

Following Shastri's appointment in 2014, former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was introduced as the team's new batting coach. For a brief period of time, Bangar also served as the head coach of the team. Well, that was only for a month-long tour of Zimbabwe in 2016.

BOWLING COACH: Bharat Arun

A former pacer himself, Bharat Arun was part of the Indian dressing room as a bowling coach during Shastri's stint as a Team Director.

FIELDING COACH: Ramakrishnan Sridhar

Former Indian first-class cricketer, Sridhar too was appointed at the same time when Shastri was announced the head coach. His announcement came prior to India ODI series against England after which the board decided to extend his contract.

PHYSIO: Patrick Farhat

Aussie international, Patrick Farhat joined the Indian squad as a physio for a year-long contract back in June, 2016. With an experience of almost three decades, Farhat came quite handy during Virat Kohli's shoulder injury during the Australia Test series in February-March.

TRAINER: Basu Shanker

Its been quite sometime now that Basu has spend with the national squad. After the India-England Test in Chennai, Basu had taken a break owing to family reasons. He was back again just before India's campaign in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, in London.