Mitchell Johnson, Aakash Chopra in war of words over 'average' Perth pitch

Former speedster Mitchell Johnson has slammed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to give 'average' rating to the Perth Stadium pitch, which hosted the second Test of the ongoing four-match series between India and Australia.

On Friday, ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch for the second Test at Perth as "average", which is the lowest pass mark provided by the world's cricket governing body when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Australia had pulled off a stunning 146-run win in that match to level the series at 1-1, but the rating by the ICC could be related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows, according to a Cricket Australia (CA).

However, it seems the decision doesn't go well with Johnson as he took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that there was "nothing wrong" with the pitch.The Australian pacer further said that it was quite intresting to see a contest between bat and ball for a change.

"Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I’d actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG," he tweeted.

Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I’d actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG https://t.co/Q1vOYm6AaB — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

Subsequently, a cricket fan notified Johnson about the inconsistent bounce on the pitch, to which, the former cricketer said, "Inconsistent bounce use to happen a lot, the pitch is supposed to deteriorate. Is it any different to a pitch that spins a metre or more & stays low?"

Replying to Johnson's comment, former India opener Aakash Chopra reminded the former of Marcus Harris' wicket by Hanuma Vihari in the first innings of the match before the duo engaged in a war of words over the rating of the Perth pitch.

Vihari bowled a bouncer on the ‘first day’ to dismiss a well set Harris. I rest my case https://t.co/gELNtmLUuI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Pretty shitty case if that what your coming with Aakash. You’re saying it was a dangerous delivery from a spinner? Did you pipe up when the Indian 4 man attack bowled plenty of short balls, which I enjoyed as a fan & was awesome to watch? What is a good wicket is to you? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

You spoke of natural deterioration that leads to variable bounce. That ball was a reflection of variable bounce on the first day. Not dangerous then. But yes...that Shami spell on day four was close to dangerous....felt that player safety was in question. Therefore the rating. https://t.co/AlE4Me9Iko — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

I disagree, I’ve seen far worse & played on pitches similar to it. Do you want to see boring flat belters? I don’t. I want to see pitches that produce an exciting contest between bat and ball. Anything else you want to get off your chest? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

I never said that I want to see cricket on feather beds..ICC rated the pitch ‘Average’-I agree with their neutral observation based on the feedback of match officials. You don’t. We r entitled to have our own opinions. FOE. Too bad if the pitches you played on got a ‘good’ rating — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Plenty of pitches much worse that never had this rating. I know what you saying & no issues with you disagreeing & having your opinion, that’s all good. But I still disagree & have no idea why you would comment directly to me? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

Too late in Melbourne..just landed...body clock still set on Perth timings. Chanced upon your observation somehow...enough reasons for commenting to you directly? Merry Christmas in advance...see you on the Boxing Day. Hopefully MCG wont be a road like last year... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

It is to be recalled that Johnson bid adieu to international cricket partway through the 2015 Perth Test at the old WACA Ground. He had later revealed that it was the high-scoring draw on that flat surface which expedited his plan to retire.

Echoing similar views as Johnson, former England Test player Michael Vaughan also expressed his shock over the decision and described the pitch as "tremendously exciting".

"And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO," he tweeted.

The ICC introduced a disciplinary system at the start of the year in a bid to improve the standard of pitches around the world and can provide five ratings -- very good, good, average, below average and poor -- when rating Test venues.

Australia`s ODI skipper Aaron Finch was retired hurt after his finger was hit by a Mohammed Shami's delivery while Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine were dismissed by balls that reared sharply off a good length.

Even the Indian tailenders seemed uncomfortable dealing with the short-pitched deliveries on the WACA pitch.

The two sides are now slated to play in the third Test, beginning Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (Also Read: ICC rates Perth pitch as 'average')