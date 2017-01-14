Mitchell Johnson at his devastating best, hits Marcus Stoinis where it hurts most — WATCH VIDEO
It happened off the penultimate ball of the 15th over, bowled by ever furious Mitchell Johnson.
New Delhi: The verdict was, Marcus Stoinis' one hell of a brave son. But the Melbourne Stars batsman was the only person enduring that excruciating pain.
The 27-year-old played a match-winning knock in the low scoring Perth Scorchers-Melbourne Stars Big Bash League match on Saturday at WACA.
During his unbeaten knock of 40 off 23 balls, the right-handed batsman endured some pain, and he only knew the degree of pain.
It happened off the penultimate ball of the 15th over, bowled by ever furious Mitchell Johnson. The short of lenght ball hit the batsman in the box, but the brave Stoinis completed a single.
Then he was on the floor. Not a pretty sight. Here's the video:
Mitch J hits Marcus Stoinis... um, well... there. LIVE: https://t.co/80KZaQsDNF #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/dAXKIw8G1I
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2017
He however managed to carry on, and helped his side to a deserving win, by seven wickets over the Scorchers.
