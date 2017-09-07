Mitchell Starc set to lead Australia’s attack in Ashes

New Delhi: Mitchell Starc is set to lead Australia’s attack in the upcoming blockbuster Ashes series which will be played Down Under this time around. Starc has been out of cricket due to injury but is on his way as far as speedy recovery goes. He is set to play domestic cricket but has his eyes on the main prize, the Ashes trophy.

The fast bowler was quoted to be saying by Cricket.com.au, "It's very different playing in home conditions compared to the subcontinent. It's going to be completely different being a home Ashes series, conditions we know really well and it's an Ashes series. I've not played one at home, I'm really looking forward to it, I know the rest of the group are.”

He further said, "The girls have got the women’s Ashes series first and hopefully they've knocked England over and we can just follow on from that and make it two Ashes wins for Australia in the summer. I think both the men and women are really looking forward to a couple of really interesting and fierce Ashes series."

While Starc has not had the ultra-success in Test matches that he has tasted in the shorter formats, he is still Australia’s most potent weapon with the ball due to his left handedness, his pace and his bounce.