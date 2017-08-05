close
Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Australia will be touring for a short tour which sees them take part in a two-match Test series starting on August 27. Before the Test series, Australia will get a two-day tour match starting on August 22.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 20:00
Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squad for Bangladesh tour
Mitchell Swepson, Twitter/ Cricket.com.au

New Delhi: Following injuries to fast men Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson, Australia have named leg spinner Mitchell Swepson and seamer Jackson Bird in a 14-man Test squad for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

Australia will be touring for a short tour which sees them take part in a two-match Test series starting on August 27. Before the Test series, Australia will get a two-day tour match starting on August 22.

On the announcement of the squad, selector Trevor Hohns was quoted to be saying in the media, “We are comfortable with the fast-bowling stocks we have in the squad so have opted to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Bangladesh. Mitchell is a very exciting young leg-spinner who we think will benefit immensely from further experience in the sub-continent.”

It will be interesting to see how the Australians go in Bangladesh. They have had a bit of a break from the field not having played any cricket post the Champions Trophy.

Also, Bangladesh are a much-improved outfit at home and will pose a serious challenge, even threat to the visiting side. But Australia will take confidence from how they performed on the recent tour to India when they were fairly competitive.

