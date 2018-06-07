हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian to score 2000 T20I runs

Star batswoman Mithali Raj  became the first Indian cricketer to amass 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

PTI

Kuala Lumpur: Star batswoman Mithali Raj became the first Indian cricketer to amass 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The 35-year-old right-hander from Jodhpur achieved the landmark after scoring a single off Oshadi Ranasinghe en route to her knock of 23 during India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup T20 here. She now has 2,015 runs in 75 matches.

The ICC acknowledged Mitahli's milestone and congratulated her on Twitter. 

"Congratulations to Mithali Raj on reaching 2,000 T20I runs - the first player to reach the landmark for BCCIWomen INDvSL WAC2018," ICC wrote on its Twitter handle.

BCCI also congratulated Mithali Raj on her achievement. 

"Congratulations to Mithali Raj. She becomes the first Indian woman to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals. 

Mithali is the seventh woman to reach 2,000-runs, a list which is being headed by Charlotte Edwards (2,605), followed by Stafanie Taylor (2,582) and Suzie Bates (2,515).

Interestingly, India men's team captain Virat Kohli (1,983) is the next Indian on the list, followed by Rohit Sharma (1,852) and Suresh Raina (1,499). 

