Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Standing second on the list of top run-getters this season, with just 12 behind Australia's Ellyse Perry, Raj has already scripted quite a few records on English pitch.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 10:41
Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women's World Cup 2017
PTI

New Delhi: Playing her last World Cup, Indian skipper Mithali Raj is having one heck of a tournament there at England. Standing second on the list of top run-getters this season, with just 12 behind Australia's Ellyse Perry, Raj has already scripted quite a few records on English pitch.

She started off with the campaign notching up her seventh consecutive 50-plus score in one-day internationls. Slowly, silently she became the highest run-scorer in ODI women's cricket when she had surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards and then went onto become the first women's cricketer to cross the 6000-run mark. Off late, she has become the first ever to score 1000 runs in total on World Cup stage. But these all sum up to her on-field achievements. Interestingly, she has an off-field too.

The Indian skipper has dominated the social media platorm, Twitter, as her captain emoji became the most tweeted of all. She is followed by South Africa's Dane Van Niekerk and then Sana Mir of Pakistan.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter said: “It has been a thrilling Women’s Cricket World Cup on the field, and India’s impressive run to the final has supercharged the conversation on Twitter. Already, there have been eighteen times more Tweets with the official hashtag than the last Women’s Cricket World Cup! The Women’s Cricket World also became the first nation vs nation sporting event to have emojis of the captains as a special feature on Twitter."

"Mithali Raj has dominated the leader board with eighty four percent of all captain emoji Tweets mentioning her hashtag #MithaliRaj."

"With India playing a blockbuster final against England, expect a special, record breaking Sunday on Twitter", he added

India will today take on hosts England at the home of cricket, Lord's.  

TAGS

Mithali RajTwitter emojiICC Women's World Cup 2017cricket news

From Zee News

