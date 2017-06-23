Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to reporter who asked about her favourite male player

New Delhi: Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj received praise from all corners on Friday for giving a befitting reply to a reporter who asked her to name her favourite male player.

At the opening dinner and media round table event for the Women’s Cricket World Cup, Mithali was asked the question to which she had a perfect reply.

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Raj was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Mithali also rued over the fact that the country was obsessed with men playing cricket while nobody watches matches featuring Indian eves.

“They love to watch the men play but turn off the television screens when the women are playing,” she lamented.

Recently, Mithali hit a stupendous 85-run knock as Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game for the ICC Women's World Cup.

Batting first, India scored a healthy 275 for 8 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Raj and opener Poonam Raut (69). The other significant contribution came from Smriti Mandhana (44). The Indian captain hit 11 boundaries in her 89-ball knock.