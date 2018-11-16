Mithali Raj India's highest T20I run-scorer; ahead of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Indian batswoman Mithali Raj is currently India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Raj has accumulated 2283 runs in just 84 innings with an average of 37.20. Sharma is the next name on the list, and has been in great form recently, amassing 2203 runs at an average of 33.43 in 87 matches.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the third cricketer on the list having scored 2102 runs in 62 matches at an average of 48.88.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and Suresh Raina round off the top five list.

Kaur enjoys a run tally of 1827 runs at an average of 29 while Raina has 1605 runs scored at an average of 29.18 to his credit.

Raj became the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals for Team India, during the second clash of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 against Pakistan. The 35-year-old cricketer delivered an excellent performance with the bat, scoring a fine 56 off 47 deliveries in an innings comprising of seven boundaries, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

She was equally impressive in the clash against Ireland, scoring a fighting half-century on a track which was deemed difficult to bat on, setting the stage for a defendable total.