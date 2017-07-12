Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mithali's coach RSR Murthy

Hyderabad: The coach of Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj, who today became the highest run getter in women's ODIs, was so overwhelmed with his ward's world record feat that he went on to the extent of equating her with Sachin Tendulkar.

Coach RSR Murthy expressed joy over Mithali's achievement, saying, "Mithali and Tendulkar, they are not made. They are born."

Mithali became the first player to cross 6000 runs in the history of women's ODI during the ICC World Cup match against Australia at Bristol. She surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards's 5992 runs when she reached 34 en route her 69-run knock.

Murthy, who has been associated with Mithali since she joined Railways in 2000, applauded her talent and dedication.

"It's a great achievement. I am feeling very happy. She achieved this milestone because of her hard work and dedication. I wish many more achievements in her career. She has become a role model, not only in the country but in the world," he told PTI here.

"She made several sacrifices, cutting down on attending social events, for the sake of her career," the coach added.

Murthy said that the double hundred she scored in early 2000s and Indian women's team reaching finals of World Cup 2005 have been some of the milestones in her career.

Mithali's father Dorairaj was also elated.

"As father, what can I say? I am very happy for her. She works very hard. She is always focused on the game. Her daily routine is like that. Even her friends are mainly cricketers. Mithali religiously follows a daily routine aimed at improving her game and fitness," he said.

Dorairaj, who is also into cricket coaching, said Mithali speaks to her everyday before the match and he gives her advice but leaves the decision to her.