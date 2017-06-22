close
Mithali Raj stars with stupendous 85-run knock in Indian eves warm-up win over Sri Lanka

Skipper Mithali Raj hit a strokefilled 85 as Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game for the ICC Women's World Cup, here today.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 11:57
Mithali Raj stars with stupendous 85-run knock in Indian eves warm-up win over Sri Lanka

Chesterfield: Skipper Mithali Raj hit a strokefilled 85 as Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game for the ICC Women's World Cup, here today.

Batting first, India scored a healthy 275 for 8 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Raj and opener Poonam Raut (69). The other significant contribution came from Smriti Mandhana (44). The Indian captain hit 11 boundaries in her 89-ball knock.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs with left-arm spinner Rajsewari Gayekwad taking 4/12 in 7 overs.

Brief Scores: India Women 275/8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 85, Poonam Raut 69, Smriti Mandhana 44)

Sri Lanka 166 in 48.4 overs (Rakeswari Gayekwad 4/12, Shikha Pandey 2/22). India women won by 109 runs.

Mithali RajIndia vs Sri LankaICC Women's World CupPoonam Rautcricket news

