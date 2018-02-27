हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mithali Raj to lead hosts India Women in ODI series against Australia Women

PTI| Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 15:18 PM IST
Reuters

New Delhi: Opener Mithali Raj will lead a 15-member Indian women's team in the three-match ODI series against Australia to be held at Vadodara from March 12-18, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has named the India Women's squad for the Paytm ODI series against Australia Women. The three-match series that will be held in Vadodara is part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020)," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

The Indian women's team had a highly successful tour of South Africa as Mithali led the ODI side to a 2-1 win, while Harmanpreet Kaur guided a young squad to an emphatic 3-1 victory in a five-match T20 International series to complete a rare double.

India will start the three-match series with the first one-dayer on March 12, followed by the second and third game on March 15 and Match 18 respectively.

"The ODI series will be followed by the T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later," BCCI said in a release.

India Women's ODI squad is as below:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma.

