Mithali Raj to lead India in South Africa

New Delhi: Mithali Raj was named captain of the Indian women cricket team that will travel to South Africa for a three-match away ODI series next month.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be Mitahli's deputy as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the series beginning February 5.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.

ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper)