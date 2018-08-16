हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mithali Raj trolled

Mithali Raj trolled for late Independence Day post, her response is epic

Indian Women's cricketer, Mithali Raj on Thursday was trolled for the timing of her Independence Day post on Twitter. 

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Mithali, who is currently leading the India Blue side in the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2018, had tweeted Independence Day wishes on her Twitter handle on Thursday. 

 

 

A Twitter user was quick to find fault with the post. The troll criticised Mithali Raj for posting a day late and asked her to be responsible as a public figure. The troll wrote: “Independence day over mam. As a celebrity, this is not good.”

 

 

The cricketing star, however, did not get fazed by the repulsive comment and responded in a witty yet calm fashion. Mithali wrote: “I'm honoured that you think I'm a celebrity. I'm merely an athlete on national duty since 1999. We have the challenger's trophy going on and I don't have the phone with me on the field or off it on Match days. Hope that's a good enough reason for the delay? Happy Independence Day.”

 

 

Twitteratis were amused by Mithali’s elegant response and tweeted in support of the right-hander: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Mithali Raj-led India Blue Team lost both their opening matches to India Women Green and India Women Red in the Women’s T20 Challenger tournament in Bengaluru. India Women Blue take on India Women Red on Friday. 

