Mohammad Amir clarifies retirement talk, says he is not quitting

New Delhi: Mohammad Amir has dismissed growing speculations regarding his retirement from one of the formats of the game. The left-arm fast bowler was quoted in the media to be saying that he is not thinking of quitting and added that earlier the story in the press regarding his retirement was ridiculous. Remember Amir has served a five-year ban for spot-fixing before getting another lifeline via a chance to play international cricket for Pakistan.

Amir said, "I have no idea what the thinking was behind this ridiculous story. I'm fit, strong and healthy and have no intentions of quitting any format. What I had said was that as a cricketer you have to take care of your body and look after your fitness levels and someone altered that statement and quoted me as saying that I wanted to quit playing Test cricket.”

He further said, "It's totally untrue and as long as I am fit I want to play in all formats. I was not under any false impressions that my comeback would be easy and that I would hit the ground running."

He also added, "I never touched a cricket ball during my ban yet people expected me to come back to international cricket and make an instant impact. That was an impossible task and yet critics were writing me off straight after my comeback. It's been about 18 months since my comeback and I think I am now showing the results of the hard work that I have put in. People need to be patient and I had to be patient, too, as these things take time."