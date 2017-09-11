Mohammad Amir likely to miss T20 series against World XI

New Delhi: In what could be the beginning of international cricket resuming in strife-torn Pakistan, a World Eleven side landed in Lahore in the wee hours on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts.

However, the hosts could be without their top paceman Mohammad Amir for the Twenty20 series as he wants to be with his wife in London for the birth of their child, next week.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board sources, Amir has taken permission from the PCB and head coach Mickey Arthur to be with his wife.

However, other team sources claim that Amir may skip the series in Lahore since he suffered a back strain while playing his last match for Essex.

"He has been playing non-stop cricket this year and understandably he might not want to take any gamble with his back problem as Pakistan is due to play a full series with Sri Lanka later this month in the UAE,” one source told PTI.

Amir produced a blistering three-wicket burst against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final to seal Pakistan's victory at the Oval in June.

Since that final he has not returned to Pakistan even for the celebrations that followed as he was busy playing for Essex in the County championship.