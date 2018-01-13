Mohammad Azharuddin dismisses HCA charges, writes to BCCI

Hyderabad: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday dismissed the charges levelled against him by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president G Vivek and said he has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the developments in HCA.

Controversy broke out at the HCA after it barred Azharuddin from attending its Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 7. Azharuddin was initially not allowed to attend the SGM which was convened to pass the Lodha committee recommendations.

On being told that he was not allowed as he was a proxy at the meeting, Azharuddin said he is the vice president of a cricket club.

"They kept saying that I have not registered. I am actually the vice president of the National Cricket Club. The letter is there. It is endorsed by the then (HCA) secretary," he told reporters.

The secretary, who was suspended subsequently, issued the card on January 3.

"How I am going to know that he is going to be suspended on the fifth of January. So, I had the card, he gave me this letter when he was in office. So, it is not my fault," he said.

He said he could have been allowed to attend the meeting as he is an international player.

On the charge that he is associated with a cricket association which is not recognised by the BCCI, he said he is not at all involved with the said association.

Azharuddin asked how can the SGM be convened for passing the Lodha panel recommendations as it had already been passed.

"How can he adopt Lodha report when it is already registered in the society. How many times you can adopt Lodha committee recommendation I fail to understand," he said.

Azharuddin, who had served a ban over allegations of match-fixing, asserted that he has been recognised by the BCCI.

"BCCI also has recognised me. I have been felicitated. If I was a banned member, if my thing was not cleared, I would not be sitting there (in felicitation). I have been felicitated by the BCCI even when I was serving the ban in 2005 by Sharad Pawar (former BCCI Chief)," he said.

He said there is no ban on him following a High Court order.

Azharuddin said he has written to the BCCI on the developments in the HCA.

"Next course of action is I have written to the BCCI. I have written to the CoA (Committee of Administrators). I think they need to take action. Whatever they (HCA) are doing is totally illegal," he said.

"I am sure there will be response (from BCCI)," he said.

"I think CoA chief, Mr Vinod Rai, is out of the country. When he comes back, I will definitely meet him," he said.

He said fresh elections should be held at the HCA as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

"They have to call for a fresh election because once you adopt the Lodha recommendation, the Supreme Court order, everybody has to demit office and have a fresh election according to the norms of the Supreme Court order and the Lodha recommendations, which is very imperative," Azharuddin said.