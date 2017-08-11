Mohammad Azharuddin lashes out Ravi Shastri's praise on Virat Kohli-led Team India

New Delhi: Team India had scripted yet another victory over Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series thus wrapping things up for the hosts with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Head coach Ravi Shastri had thus showered immense praise over Virat Kohli and his men for their startling show in Galle and then in Colombo. But former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin wasn't much amused with Shastri's statements.

Ahead of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo, Shastri had said, "This team has been together for two years now.They are much more experienced now. They have already done things which a lot of Indian teams and some big names could not achieve, like winning a series here (Sri Lanka). A lot of big players with 20 years of experience have not done."

India had then taken a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating Rangana Herath's army by 304 runs in Galle. He had even added, "Forget Australia, I am not even touching Australia tour, so when you say overseas (tours) like South Africa and England, it is a lot of tough cricket coming up and I see it as an opportunity. I am very positive here that this team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done." Such were his praises. Probably he might have missed out the fact that India were up against a jaded Sri Lankan side, the side that even struggled to win against a team like Zimbabwe.

Former Indian skipper Azharuddin reckons that Shastri was being disrespectful and rather preposterous. In an interview to India Today, the legend said, "He's being disrespectful to himself as well, as he has been part of Indian teams of the past. But you can't stop people from commenting."

"Sometimes I don't know why people make such comments. I don't think such comments deserve a reaction from me. He has been part of sides of the past as well. So I will leave it at that," he added.

There has largely been a speculation among cricket analysts saying that the true test for Team India would be when they would take on the South African and the English track. But Azharuddin was tight-lipped on this matter. "We will have to wait and watch. Sri Lanka has been a poor side," he said.

"It's not India's fault, so taking nothing away from them. But when the ball swings and seams, we will have to do well. We saw in the Champions Trophy as well, we struggled. When the ball moves, India have to deliver," he concluded.

Team India are now in Kandy for the third and final Test, tomorrow. Their aim, to wash out Sri Lanka with a 3-0 Test series win.