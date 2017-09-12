Mohammad Azharuddin questions R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's omission from India's squad for Australia series

New Delhi: The BCCI selection committee's decision to rest premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the second consecutive limited overs series didn't go down well with many fans and cricket pundits, with former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin publicly expressing dissatisfaction on the decision.

Azharuddin questioned the 'resting' tactics of the Indian board, considering the importance of the series against Australia. (India squad for first 3 ODIs against Australia)

"I can understand if both Ashwin and Jadeja are rested for the Sri Lankan series. But when India are playing against a team like Australia, your best spinners should be used. After all, you are playing at home and on wickets that suit them. They should have been given a chance to play the Australian series," Azhar was quoted as saying by TOI.

"It's good that Ashwin is playing in the County championship. The County stint will do a world of good to his confidence. But if I were a captain, I would definitely make Ashwin and Jadeja play in the Australia series at home," said the ex-Indian skipper who scored nearly 2,500 runs in one season in the early 1990s during his county stint.

A few senior players might be missing, but Azharuddin still had no doubts over the potential of Virat Kohli-led Team India as he went on to back them to become world beaters.

"Their performance against Sri Lanka was outstanding. I agree that the Sri Lankans are going through a transition phase and with likes of (Muttiah) Muralitharan, (Kumara) Sangakkara and Mahela (Jayawardene) aren't there but still the Indians had to go out there and get the job done. The Lankan batsmen got out in similar fashion in most of the innings," Azhar said.

"Kohli is focused, mentally strong, maintains good fitness level and talented. All these elements are then backed by some good performances which makes a lethal combo for the opposition," he added.

When asked if Kohli is yet to reach his peak form, Azhar said, "I don't know all that. As long as you are playing and performing for the country, it is okay. But I feel the real test for this team will come when India travels away from home. These days even England produces flat wickets. But the main challenge will be for any good batsmen to score against quality swing bowling. You have to play the waiting game then.