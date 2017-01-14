Mohammad Azharuddin's nomination for HCA President rejected

New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin filed had filed nomination papers for the post of President in Hyderabad Cricket Association after Arshad Ayub had quit office following the Supreme Court verdict on Lodha committee reforms. Azhar, however, has received a setback in the prospect of landing up the job.

As per a report in The Hindu, Azhar's application was rejected by the Returning Officer K. Rajeev Reddy as the former had not given “a satisfactory explanation on whether the BCCI ban on him in the wake of the match-fixing scandal was not lifted and that he failed to provide adequate proof that he was enrolled as a voter”.

"I am sad and disappointed at the rejection of my nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president," said Mohd Azharuddin on being rejected.

Sources close to Azhar claim that the matter would be taken up to the Lodha Panel which "clearly suggests that former international cricketers are eligible to contest and that Azhar even submitted the 2012 High Court judgment copy regarding the setting aside of the BCCI ban. But, the decision of the Returning Officer seems to be motivated and not fair," said the source.

The reported reason behind Azhar's disqualification is that he can't qualify as per Lodha Committee rules as he is a state cabinet member.

One of the longest serving Indian captain with the distinction of leading India in three successive World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999), Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was unearthed in 2000.

Azharuddin fought a long legal battle and got a favourable order by Andhra High Court back in 2011 but BCCI never officially lifted his ban. He never got the pension that former India players are entitled to.

(With PTI inputs)