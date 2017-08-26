Mohammad Kaif condemns Panchkula violence, calls it 'Utterly shameful behavior'

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his official Twitter account today to express his disappointment over the vandalism created by supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh moments later he was found guilty of two rape cases on Friday.

Late in the afternoon, self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty for two rape cases when a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana announced their final verdict. Moments later, displeased with the judgment, his followers created an absolute ruckus on the streets with reports of widespread vandalism flowing in from parts of Haryana. 32 people died and several were left injured.

Disappointed over the issue, Kaif tweeted, "Utterly shameful behavior by the mob killing innocent lives.Salute to the bravery of the 2 girls who fought for this justice. #MSGConvicted."

Latest development into Gurmeet Rahim's case – a notification issued by Punjab and Haryana High Court registrar, yesterday, said, "the District Jail, Rohtak at Sunaria is the place for the sitting of the CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, for the purpose of hearing of quantum of sentence...." in the conviction case of the sect chief.