close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammad Kaif condemns Panchkula violence, calls it 'Utterly shameful behavior'

Late in the afternoon, self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty for two rape cases when a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana announced their final verdict. Moments later, displeased with the judgment, his followers created an absolute ruckus on the streets with reports of widespread vandalism flowing in from parts of Haryana. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 22:13
Mohammad Kaif condemns Panchkula violence, calls it &#039;Utterly shameful behavior&#039;
PTI

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his official Twitter account today to express his disappointment over the vandalism created by supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh moments later he was found guilty of two rape cases on Friday.

Late in the afternoon, self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty for two rape cases when a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana announced their final verdict. Moments later, displeased with the judgment, his followers created an absolute ruckus on the streets with reports of widespread vandalism flowing in from parts of Haryana. 32 people died and several were left injured.

Disappointed over the issue, Kaif tweeted, "Utterly shameful behavior by the mob killing innocent lives.Salute to the bravery of the 2 girls who fought for this justice. #MSGConvicted."

Latest development into Gurmeet Rahim's case – a notification issued by Punjab and Haryana High Court registrar, yesterday, said, "the District Jail, Rohtak at Sunaria is the place for the sitting of the CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, for the purpose of hearing of quantum of sentence...." in the conviction case of the sect chief.

TAGS

Mohammad KaifGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghPanchkula violence

From Zee News

WATCH: Kraigg Brathwaite notches up sixth Test ton with a massive six against England; equals Chris Gayle&#039;s record
cricket

WATCH: Kraigg Brathwaite notches up sixth Test ton with a m...

Lewis Hamilton takes pole for Belgian GP, equals Michael Schumacher&#039;s record
Badminton

Lewis Hamilton takes pole for Belgian GP, equals Michael Sc...

Shahid Afridi to miss Global T20 League due to commitments with Dhaka Dynamites in BPL
cricket

Shahid Afridi to miss Global T20 League due to commitments...

Saina Nehwal ends campaign with bronze after losing world championships semis
Badminton

Saina Nehwal ends campaign with bronze after losing world c...

SL vs IND: Statistical Preview of third ODI at Kandy
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Statistical Preview of third ODI at Kandy

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 26: Details of matches, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 26: Details of matches, tim...

Kevin Pietersen posts emotional tweet to draw the curtain on England career
cricket

Kevin Pietersen posts emotional tweet to draw the curtain o...

Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would have been great to see them play in Pakistan
cricket

Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would hav...

Wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar fought Dera followers as other armed personnel ran off
Other Sports

Wrestler-turned-cop Anil Kumar fought Dera followers as oth...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video