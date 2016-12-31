Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls

New Delhi: It hasn't been long since the controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing went viral after many bigots gave moral lectures no how a women should be dressed in Islam.

Now, Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has landed himself in similar trouble after posting picture of him doing 'Surya Namaskar' on twitter.

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

"Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment," tweeted Kaif.

Here's how some people reacted to the tweet:-

1. Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement.

@MohammadKaif Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement. — Md iftakhar kazmi (@KazmiIftakhar) December 31, 2016

2. Surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro

@MohammadKaif @ExSecular surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro — Patel Muhammad (@PatelMuhammad7) December 31, 2016

3. Namaz is best exercise in this world. Kabhi padh lena to pata chalega..

@MohammadKaif namaz is best exercise in this world. Kabhi padh lena to pata chalega.. — Ejaz Saiyed (@Ejazsaiyed) December 31, 2016

Kaif also responded to the hate, tweeting, "In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart.

Cant understand what doing any exercise,

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL"

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL pic.twitter.com/exq5pUclvu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

While there were some ho criticized Kaif for doing Surya Namaskar, most lauded him as the initiative's only aim was to promote physical fitness.